One of my favorite shows that I fell in love with in 2021 was definitely Bridgerton. The Netflix Original hit drama debuted one year ago on December 25th. Fans were sad to learn that season two would not premiere on December 25, 2021. Instead, fans received an announcement for the new date done the Bridgerton way on Instagram. Cast members received a piece of paper to read, some of them reacting to the date for the first time. After all, paper is the traditional first anniversary gift.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO