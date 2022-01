In another sign of the times, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre announced Friday that one popular show will not be returning this season. The Feb.11-13 performances of “Alice in Wonderland” have been canceled. The U.K. production involves cross-Atlantic travel, according to a press release the theater put out earlier Friday. It “therefore presents risks” that the theater said it is not prepared to take on as COVID-19 restrictions — and the many uncertainties that surround the new omicron variant of the virus — once again press pause on international travel.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO