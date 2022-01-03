ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Miller Family Wine Company Launches New Non-Alcoholic Wine Brand in Collaboration with Celebrity Chef Cat Cora

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiller Family Wine Company is pleased to announce its newest wine venture, Hand on Heart – a collection of premium, non-alcoholic wines developed in collaboration with Iron Chef Cat Cora. The Miller Family Wine Company has built a reputation for making high quality wines sourced from both its...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How This Wine Brand Is Using Oysters To Aid Sustainability

As sustainability continues to be top-of-mind in modern times, brands around the world are finding ways to make a difference. In particular, Villa Maria Wines is using the classic pairing of Sauvignon Blanc and oysters to make a difference by partnering with the Billion Oyster Project to turn a spotlight on regenerating the waterways of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum Launches “Do the Work” DEI Series

Interactive Workshops on Allyship, Power & Privilege and Anti-Racism Designed to Educate Wine Industry Leaders and Facilitate Meaningful Discussion, Change and Community. 7 January – Napa, CA — The Diversity in Wine Leadership Forum, a bi-annual summit for leaders of organizations dedicated to diversity and equity in the wine industry as well as a central resource for the wine community to connect and work with organizations with a core commitment to diversity and equity, today announced open registration for Do the Work, a new DEI education series for wine professionals. The three-part series of virtual workshops addresses topics such as privilege, allyship and anti-racism; it was crafted specifically for leaders working on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging initiatives in the wine industry who want to become allies and learn how to integrate anti-racism work into every aspect of their personal and professional lives. Workshops will be facilitated by the Forum’s co-founder and food and wine entrepreneur Maryam Ahmed and Dr. Akilah Cadet, the Forum’s co-lead and founder and CEO of Change Cadet, a consulting firm focused on driving workplace equity and belonging.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
winespectator.com

Josh Scott Chats Live About His Family's New Zealand Winery and Making Wine Spectator's Wine Value of the Year

Finding quality wines that also offer value is always crucial, especially now as inflation approaches wine shelves. Earlier this week, Wine Spectator named New Zealand winery Allan Scott's 2021 Sauvignon Blanc its first ever Wine Value of the Year. At $17 a bottle and 93 points, the wine is a steal, but for co-owner and winemaker Josh Scott, it's a welcome opportunity to show his family's hard work during a challenging 2021. In the latest episode of Straight Talk with Wine Spectator, Scott spoke with Wine Spectator senior editor MaryAnn Worobiec about shifting between winemaking and beer brewing, growing up with wine pioneers as parents and his personal winemaking style.
DRINKS
theresandiego.com

New Breakfast Dishes Land At Firehouse In Pacific Beach

Eat + Drink Four new dishes which perfectly pairs with the Pacific Beach ocean view and mimosa in hand. Opened back in 2007 and following a million-dollar renovation in 2015, top hospitality group, SDCM’s Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge, previously named best breakfast in San Diego, has added four new dishes to their extensive breakfast menu, .
SAN DIEGO, CA
vegoutmag.com

Katy Perry Launches Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brand De Soi

De Soi makes adaptogen-packed non-alcoholic sparkling aperitifs for every occasion!. If you’re participating in Dry January this year, it’s never been easier to enjoy quality drinks without the alcohol! More companies than ever are turning to alcohol-removed spirits, beers, and mixed drinks. Katy Perry is joining the party with the launch of her non-alcoholic beverage brand De Soi.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Spectator Unveils First-Ever Winner of “Wine Value of the Year” Award

22)—Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, today unveiled its inaugural Top 10 Wine Values of 2021, with New Zealand’s Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough 2021 taking top honors as the Wine Value of the Year. This offering from the pioneering wine family is an abundant, 93-point, fruit-driven, new world style wine priced at just $17.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Wine Enthusiast#California Wine#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages
winespectator.com

Are There Any Good Non-Alcoholic Wines?

One of the fastest-growing segments in the wine market isn't actually wine, at least, not technically. Sales of de-alcoholized wine, aka non-alcoholic wine, rose 43 percent in the first half of 2021, according to Nielsen, making it the second-fastest-growing category of wine last year. Clearly many consumers see these products as a way to moderate their alcohol consumption or caloric intake. But do they offer satisfaction for serious wine drinkers?
DRINKS
utahstories.com

A Dissonant Wine

California’s Blackbird Vineyards is primarily and justifiably known for its outstanding red wine portfolio. In particular, the winery’s world-class, award winning Merlot, which has been lauded by top wine writers such as Stephen Tanzer, Robert Parker and James Laube. The Oak Knoll District – Napa’s fourteenth AVA (American Viticultural Areas) – is similar in soil composition and climate to France’s Right Bank region of Bordeaux, making it ideal for growing Bordeaux grape varietals such as Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: The New Pedro Ximénez Redbreast Brings Iberia to Ireland for a Collector-Worthy Whiskey

In the world of Irish whiskey, it doesn’t get much better than Redbreast. I’d even go so far as to say that Redbreast is one of the best whiskeys in any whiskey, with an excellent 12-year-old core expression as well as some delicious older age statement bottles. In fact, one of my most romantic whiskey memories is sampling a cask-strength, single-barrel Redbreast at a dusky Dublin bar on an autumn night a few years back. Both the liquid and the atmosphere were so emotive. So I was very eager to try this new expression, a celebration of the Irish-Iberian connection...
DRINKS
fooddive.com

Coca-Cola to launch canned Fresca cocktail with Constellation Brands

Coca-Cola is partnering with Constellation Brands, the brewer of Corona and other beers in the U.S., to launch ready-to-drink cocktails through its Fresca brand, the companies said Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The new Fresca Mixed line is expected to launch this year, starting with cocktails using...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Stella Rosa Adds Non-Alcoholic Wine to its Lineup

Stella Rosa, known for its semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines, announced a non-alcoholic line will be hitting shelves across the United States this week. Owned by Los Angeles-based Riboli Family Wines, the Italian wine brand’s venture into non-alcoholic wine is sure to send ripples throughout the industry. Stella Rosa was the second best-selling imported wine in the United States in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kfrxfm.com

Bacardi Launches Non-Alcoholic ‘Spirit’

Bacardi has unveiled its first non-alcoholic ‘spirit’ brand, called Palette. The company said it was created to elevate alcohol-free cocktails. Palette Roots offers a “deep, complex” flavor using juniper berries, ginger, and the oils of nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. Palette Bold is said to taste like...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Vino Vault Expands Los Angeles Wine Storage Network with Third Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, January 6, 2022— Vino Vault, which recently acquired two well-known wine storage operations in Los Angeles (The Best Cellar and The Wine Hotel) has now acquired a third wine storage business, The Wine Locker, in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Since launching, Vino Vault has been actively...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Duplin Winery Creates Cotton Candy Wine Collection

Three New Fruit Flavors expand on 2021’s smash-hit Cotton Candy Original. Known for award-winning wines and celebrated annual releases, Duplin Winery, makers of America’s favorite sweet wines, opens 2022 with the debut of a truly unique Cotton Candy collection featuring three new fruit flavors – Lime, Blueberry and Peach – in addition to the celebrated Cotton Candy Original the company introduced in May of 2021.
DRINKS
ediblemontereybay.com

New Wines for a New Year

January 7, 2022 – Here’s hoping you gave 2021 a proper sendoff with some great wines. And that you are beginning the New Year with stellar new discoveries. A few Livermore friends and I visited some of my favorite spots in Carmel Valley on New Year’s Eve, including Boekenoogen, Café Rustica, Albatross Ridge and Chesebro.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Lodi Wine & Chocolate to Celebrate Its Silver Anniversary, February 4-6

Northern California’s beloved Lodi Wine & Chocolate will return to celebrate its 25th anniversary Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022. There’s no better time to fall in love with the winegrowing region all over again than by sampling a diverse selection of renowned Lodi wines and decadent chocolate pairings!
LODI, NY
phoenixmag.com

Postino WineCafe Introduces New Wine Club

Do you ever stand in front of the wine section at the grocery store overwhelmed by the number of selections? The labels are so enticing, but how good is the wine? Sometimes you buy a bottle and you’re disappointed, and other times you hit the jackpot. For those who would like to take the guess work out of selecting a winner, PostinoWine Café has recently launched the Postino Wine Cult, a subscription-based wine club.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy