There is no reason Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim should sign Antonio Brown as it would contradict one of his biggest viewpoints. Remember each year with the Arizona Cardinals heading into free agency that general manager Steve Keim would never sign a player that had some off-the-field issues, claiming that the team doesn’t sign guys who don’t fit the culture? There were countless players Cardinals fans wanted on the team, but Keim never brought them in.

