Tom Brady Speaks Out On Antonio Brown Bucs’ Strip-Down Meltdown

The Dallas Cowboys join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as playoff entrants this month, but the Bucs will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In the middle of the third quarter at the New York Jets, Brown appeared to disagree with something the offense was running and walked off the field.

Brown removed his uniform and pads before going shirtless and tossing his undershirt into the stands at MetLife Stadium as he entered the locker room.

UPDATE: After the game, a 28-24 comeback Tampa win, coach Bruce Arians said Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Said QB Tom Brady, the team leader who’d advocated for the troubled Brown to join the Bucs: "That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to … help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him and care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately it won’t be on our team.

“We have a lot of friendships that will last … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

It appears that his teammate Mike Evans tried to calm Brown down, but whatever frustrated Brown has sent him over the edge, leading to his premature exit from the game.

For Brown, who has a history of behavioral struggles but joined the Bucs on the testimonial of QB Tom Brady, this adds to his list of dramatic moments for this season. He suffered a gruesome injury back in October against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in early December, Brown was suspended by the NFL for faking a vaccination card and turning it into league officials.

He returned from suspension last week and caught 10 passes for 101 yards in a 32-6 win over the Panthers. Today, he's managed just three catches for 26 yards on five targets.

Brown was expected to have an increased role for the Bucs' offense heading into the postseason after Chris Godwin tore his ACL, but this incident has his season and future with the Bucs in jeopardy.

With Brown out, it adds another wrinkle to the incredibly complicated NFC playoff race, where Dallas is presently in the No. 2 slot and plays host to No. 5 Arizona this afternoon.