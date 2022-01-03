Kin Len Brings Thai Street Food to North Park

With omicron cases on the rise, it can feel hard to be optimistic about the new year. However, many Portland chefs are still chipping away on menu development for new restaurants coming this year, and the new crop of restaurants looks extremely promising. The year starts with a whole-animal butcher shop and luncheonette with house charcuterie and pastrami sandwiches, followed by a Thai cafe and Myanmar-meets-Oregon takeout counter. Known Portland food cart entities and Jojo and Bing Mi will open their own restaurants, while newer-on-the-scene pop-ups like Heyday and Jacob & Sons open their own cafe and deli, respectively. A Top Chef finalist will build his long-awaited Haitian restaurant, and big-deal Seattle chain Dough Zone will open its Portland outpost. Restaurants will serve pho-braised-brisket-topped pizzas, zha jiang mian, boozy milkshakes, and fresh-baked babka, and — sooner rather than later — Portlanders will be able to try them for themselves. At least that can be a small comfort, looking forward. Below, find 10 of the most anticipated restaurants opening in 2022, from the earliest openings onward.

