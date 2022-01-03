ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Survey shows that 34 percent of Americans believe force against government is justified

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WKRC) - A new poll from the University of Maryland and The Washington Post reports that roughly 34 percent of Americans believe that violence against the government is justified, according to an article from CNN. Based on the reports, the statistic is higher than any poll from the...

Would Americans ever support a coup? 40 percent now say yes.

Recently, for the first time, the United States was added to a list of “backsliding democracies,” by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Other similar organizations have also reported that the United States’ democratic institutions have eroded. Former president Donald Trump’s effort to undermine...
34% of Americans say violence against the government is OK, poll finds

A new poll found about one-third of Americans think violence against the government is sometimes justified. According to The Washington Post and University of Maryland poll, there is a stark political divide. The poll found 40% of Republicans and 41% of Independents said violence against government is sometimes justified. That's...
Survey says: people still believe in falsehoods

I should no longer be surprised, or shocked, by what transpires in this country. I received the following information from my alma mater this past week:. “One year after thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to protest and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, the results of a new national University of Massachusetts Amherst Poll released today show 71 percent of Republicans – and one-third of the nation – continue to believe that Biden’s victory was illegitimate, and that Republicans continue to blame Democrats, Antifa and the Capitol Police for the events of Jan. 6. They also oppose both the continuation of law enforcement efforts to prosecute the rioters and attempts to learn more about what happened that day.
COLUMN: Are 43 percent of Americans fools or communists?

I spent the majority of 2021 writing about politics and the very depressing state of our nation. And because the midterms won’t roll around until November and the Democommies will be looking to do as much damage as possible before then, I expect that the majority of the columns I write this year will end up being more of the same. So, we may as well get started.
