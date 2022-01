The popularity of electric cars has grown substantially around the world in the past few years, but that has not translated to more sales at local dealerships. According to Experian, electric vehicles made up 2.4 percent of new vehicle registrations in the United States for the first six months of this year, which is more than double for the same period in 2020. Jim Olson, the owner of Jim Olson Motors and three auto dealerships in Sturgeon Bay, says he has not seen an increase in demand for electric vehicles in Door County.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO