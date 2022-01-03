ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carry the G with A.J. Dillon is back tonight!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo coach Sirmans isn't his initials. If you have already commented on Cheesehead TV in the past, we've created an account for you....

AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
TheGuysaBum

The Packers could start to get guys back from injury starting Sunday in Detroit. Position coaches often go unrecognized, but we can't discuss the success that several members of the Packers secondary have had without mentioning Jerry Gray. This week, Maggie and Perri combine their live show recap of the...
NFL
FanSided

3 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could target in the draft

The most interesting story for the Atlanta Falcons in this year’s draft will be whether or not they decide to draft a quarterback. While they are locked in with Matt Ryan for another season opting to add a young backup is a no-lose situation. Worst case scenario for Atlanta...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers may be in on Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson this offseason

The Carolina Panthers have been stuck in quarterback purgatory for three seasons now. If they don’t want to make it a fourth, they may have to get really, really inventive. According to MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the team could be hitting the open waters for a few big fish this offseason. Breer notes, in his mailbag column from Wednesday, that the Panthers may try to sell out for either one of two premier passers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
Field Level Media

Bucs release Antonio Brown; WR shows receipts, bank info

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady‘s personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians declared Brown was...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL

