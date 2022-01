Finally, new NCIS: Los Angeles after five long weeks of hiatus. Now that the show is back, we can take time to look ahead at what’s next. In the last episode of the show, things got very serious. There were drugs, conversations about PTSD, a potential suicide, and a lot of drama. However, with that behind us for the moment, let’s talk about the episode coming up next Sunday night. We are going to get to see Daniela Ruah return after she had directing duties last episode.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO