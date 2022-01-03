Top Articles of 2021

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

By Carrie Nagy Swain
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
Taylor Daily Press

Top 10 Most Read Articles of 2021 on Androidworld

Yesterday I read the most read reviews of the past year and this time it’s all the other articles’ turn. What articles have you spent the most time on Androidworld in recent months? You’ll discover it in this annual overview. 1. Read deleted messages in WhatsApp. You...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best New Year deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Ezviz C8C Outdoor Pan/Tilt Camera Review

If you need an outdoor security camera to keep an eye on the exterior of your home, the affordable and weather-resistant Ezviz C8C Outdoor Pan/Tilt Camera ($89.99) may fit your needs. It supports mechanical pan and tilt controls, works with lots of other smart home devices, and delivered sharp recordings in testing. However, it lacks two-way talk capabilities, a staple among home security cameras, and Ezviz still hasn’t fixed a bug that prevents you from streaming the camera's live feed to a smart device out of the box. If you can give up the pan and tilt controls, our Editors’ Choice winner, the $35.98 WyzeCam V3, is a much better value and supports two-way talk.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

CES 2022: Satechi’s latest accessories give the MacBook Pro even more ports

Satechi is known for building sleek and stylish accessories that fit seamlessly into your existing setup, and at CES 2022 the company unveiled four new accessories that fit the bill. All of the accessories fit Satechi's aluminum, unibody aesthetic — an aesthetic that often fits well with Apple's computers and other devices. There are actually four new devices, including new hubs, stands, and chargers. All of the new devices come in a sleek Space Gray, and while they're not all available for purchase just yet, they should be in the relatively near future. Here's everything you need to know. Don't Miss: Thursday's...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bluetooth Earbuds for Gaming On the Go

If you’re a gamer, a headset might seem like the go-to choice to wear while playing. But earbuds have their advantages over headsets, both when you’re gaming on a PC or tablet at home, or while you’re on the go. For starters, they’re generally more affordable, and have plenty packed into their small size. These buds are designed with powerful drivers to produce deep bass, balanced mids and shimmering highs, with the goal of bringing out pure, crisp sound from your favorite games. While some work better than others on different consoles and devices, a good pair of wireless buds should pair...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

9 best controllers for PC: Take your gaming to the next level with these accessories

The best controllers for PC aren’t actually designed solely for PCs. Nowadays, the best controllers are Xbox ones that also work with your PC.Designed in an ergonomic manner and with clearly displayed buttons that are simple to tap, many Xbox controllers are the best device for gaming on your PC for those times when a mouse and keyboard combo aren’t needed. Alternatively, you can use a different games controller with your PC, such as the PlayStation 5’s dualsense controller – although it does offer some limitations.For those unsure if an Xbox controller is the best option for gaming on your...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best smart light bulbs in 2022: Talk to your lights

It makes sense to upgrade your light bulbs when you inevitably have to replace them. Light bulb technology has changed a lot over the years, but there hasn't been anything that hasn't made total sense. Getting away from harmful light and utilizing safer and effective lighting has been one advancement. The other is smart light bulbs. In order to work with smart bulbs, you'll need items like smart home devices. You'll be able to schedule your lighting as well as talk to it with certain devices hooked up to it. This will give you the lighting you want with the best...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

The 10 Best Gadgets of CES 2022

As COVID-19 cases continue rising due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, this year’s CES was once again different from years past—some in-person events went on as planned in Las Vegas, but several big names in the tech world, like Google, Intel and Microsoft, took their announcements virtual instead.
TECHNOLOGY

