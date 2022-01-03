Evergreen Bids ‘Good Riddance’ To 2021 With Lake Plunge

The woodlands and forests of Crestone and the Baca are mainly comprised of evergreen trees. At this time of the year, if not covered with snow, they paint our landscape green, while the leafless cottonwoods and aspens produce grey swaths along streams. In the Baca and up a bit from the valley floor, two evergreen trees form woodlands, pinyon pine (Pinus edulis) and one-seeded juniper (Juniperus monosperma). Along the streams and adjacent slopes down the Sangres there are four other evergreens: Colorado blue spruce (Picea pungens), Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii), ponderosa pine (Pinus ponderosa) and white fir (Abies concolor).
