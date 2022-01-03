Evergreen Bids ‘Good Riddance’ To 2021 With Lake Plunge

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — If weather and fuel conditions permit, pile burning is expected to start January 10th near Incline Village, said the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. Beginning on January 10th and lasting through to the end of the month, this is planned to take place in the Lariat Circle area and near the Mountain Golf Course facilities. According to North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, “Smoke resulting from the pile burns will affect the surrounding areas for approximately 48-72 hours. People that are smoke sensitive are advised to please stay inside and close their windows and doors as much as possible until the smoke dissipates.” The goal of these pile burns is to improve overall forest health and to minimize forest fire risk. Therefore, the short-term smoke damage will be the price to pay for long-term benefits for the region.

