Miami-dade County, FL

Students Returned To Classrooms With New Mask Rules In Place At Schools

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Shafer reports in Miami-Dade, it's mandatory for all adults...

Schools forced into remote learning because of COVID related absences

A surge in COVID-19 across the state is forcing some school districts to go virtual. But the closures are because of staffing, not the spread of COVID in schools. New Castle County Vo-Tech, Christina and Capital school districts have turned to virtual learning this week citing operational issues. And Milford School District planned to have its high school go virtual Monday and Tuesday before snow closed schools completely.
More Baltimore County schools transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19

TOWSON, Md. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m. Monday)-- Baltimore County Public Schools updated the list of schools transitioning to virtual learning to 28 schools, as follows:. Carroll Manor Elementary School, fourth grade only, Jan. 3-7 Chapel Hill Elementary School, whole school, Jan. 3-7 Deer Park Middle Magnet School, whole school,...
Baltimore County school students to start next week at home

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public School students will start next week at home, 11 News has learned. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. BCPS school Buildings will be closed Monday and Tuesday so that staff can prepare lessons in case...
Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
Families Scramble As 92 Philadelphia Schools Switch To Remote Learning Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia schools are going to remote learning starting Wednesday. The rise in COVID cases has led to staffing shortages. That marks 92 School District of Philadelphia schools going virtual until at least Friday. The school district will then figure out how to proceed next week. This has left many parents and kids struggling to adjust. A rep from the school district says the pandemic has forced them to constantly pivot. And while their top priority is to ensure that students are learning, it has to be in a safe environment. The list of schools gone virtual for the week is...
Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
