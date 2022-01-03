Caught On Video: Gunpoint Robbery In Hunts Point Elevator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects who robbed a 19-year-old man at gunpoint in Hunts Point .

It happened at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Hunts Point Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the victim try to exit an elevator when one of the suspects pulls him back in, and another approaches with a revolver drawn.

Police say the suspects pulled guns and robbed the victim of $8,000, his jacket, iPhone, and bank cards.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.