The stock price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) – a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases – increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Ovid Therapeutics announcing the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including lead candidate OV350. And the company seeks to optimize and accelerate development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO