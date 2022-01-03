Where the locals go: Nominate your favorite small neighborhood restaurants in the Hartford area

When it comes to evaluating a town’s “restaurant scene,” expensive, elegant restaurants get the most attention. But when it comes to day-to-day life, it’s the little eateries that keep a town happily fed.

The Courant wants to know about the Hartford area’s favorite hidden gems, places that fly under the radar, where place mats and napkins are made of paper, where chefs learned the recipes from their grandmas, where the food has a place in your heart, and your stomach, that bougie bistros never will.

What are your favorite neighborhood haunts, the mom and pops, your go-to places for affordable, delicious family meals? These are places where food is good, the vibe is down-to-earth and where even if there isn’t any chi-chi ambience, there is heart, soul and the feel of a community.

No chains are allowed. No white tablecloths, either. If the place requires reservations, no dice. If an average family on a budget can’t afford a meal, forget about it. If no one outside your town has ever heard of it, you’ve hit the jackpot. Let’s hear about your favorite places. This is a chance to spread the word about and show some love to your favorite spots.

You have a week to nominate your favorites. Shortly after Jan. 9, when the poll closes, we will reveal the restaurants that received the most nominations. The nomination form below may take a few seconds to load.