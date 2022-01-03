ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines (UAL) Offers Staff Higher Pay Through January

Amid Omicron-induced staffing shortages, United Airlines UAL is offering triple pay to its pilots who pick up extra trips in January, a CNBC report stated.
A spike in coronavirus cases, induced by the Omicron variant, has disrupted the peak holiday travel period for U.S. airlines. A large number of airline staff falling sick with COVID-19 infections has resulted in massive flight cancellations by airlines over the Christmas and New Year weekend. According to reports, U.S. airlines have canceled roughly 10,000 flights since Dec 24. Bad weather conditions in parts of the United States have also led to the cancellations.
Amid multiple flight cancellations, United Airlines reached an agreement with its pilots’ union, the Air Line Pilots Association, offering pilots higher pay to cover open trips, Bryan Quigley, UAL’s senior vice president of flight operations said in a staff note, which was seen by CNBC.

Per the note, pilots are being offered three-and-a-half times their pay for flying open trips between Dec 30 and Jan 3, and thrice their pay for picking up trips between Jan 4 and Jan 29.
Per the CNBC report, United Airlines’ pilots’ union wrote to its members, “Due to the rapid spread of the COVID Omicron variant, we are currently seeing record levels of pilot sick calls.” “The impact on the operation is clear and United has experienced a correspondingly large number of cancellations over the past week,” the written note added.
United Airlines is also offering extra pay to its flight attendants to pick up trips. Other U.S. airlines are offering extra pay to their workers as well to reduce flight cancellations.
Spirit Airlines SAVE is offering double pay to its flight attendants for any work through Jan 4, Reuters reported .
As quoted by Reuters, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents about 4000 flights attendants at Spirit Airlines, said, "All flight attendants, regardless of how you have obtained your pairing, will be receiving 200% pay for any pairing that touches Dec. 28 through Jan. 4."
While United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector:
ArcBest Corporation ARCB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 27.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Shares of ArcBest have surged more than 100% in a year.
Schneider National SNDR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21%.
Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 33% in a year’s time.


Related
airlive.net

United Airlines offers higher pay to its employees during January

United Airlines is offering triple pay to its pilots if they pick up trips in January. Flight attendants have also been offered extra money to pick up trips. United pilots picking an open trip between December 30 and January 3 have been offered three and a half times their regular pay in a move to avoid disruptions over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska Airlines cutting flights by 10% through January due to omicron-driven staff shortage

Citing a spike in the number of workers calling in sick with COVID-19, Alaska Airlines is reducing flights by 10% through the end of January. “As we have entered 2022, the continued impacts of omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably,” said Alaska Airlines external affairs manager Tim Thompson in a statement Thursday.
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines offers pilots triple pay to combat flight disruptions

Many Americans are dreaming about road trips these days as air travel appears to be only getting worse. More than 2,600 U.S. flights were canceled on Sunday due to inclement weather and the Omicron variant, which is causing severe staffing shortages among crews. That's on top of the 2,700 cancellations on Saturday, with delays seen for the majority of flights that managed to take off over the weekend.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox13news.com

United, Spirit airlines to temporarily increase pay for pilots

United Airlines will temporarily increase pay for eligible pilots as an incentive while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry. The airline decided to spend more money to fill empty cockpits. The company reached a deal with the pilots’ union to pay 3.5 times normal wages to pilots who pick up extra trips through Monday and triple pay for flights between Tuesday and Jan. 29.
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

United and Spirit Increase Pay for Onboard Staff During January

Can't staff your airline? Two airlines are responding to labor challenges and holiday expectations by opening their wallets. United Airlines and Spirit Airlines Inc are bumping up pay for on board staff as they scramble to keep schedules intact after U.S. airlines were hammered by a week of mass cancellations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Airlines Again Offering Extra Pay for Crew to Work Through January

U.S. airlines, stung by the week-long disaster of cancellations and delays that shows no signs of abating, are once again turning to the almighty dollar to try to alleviate the situation. As they did prior to Thanksgiving, carriers are offering flight crews extra pay to work through at least Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

United, Spirit offering pay boosts to mitigate COVID-related staffing disruptions

United and Spirit airlines are offering pay bumps to crew members as the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry. Spirit Airlines is offering its flight attendants double pay for working through Jan. 4 amid a swath of virus-related staffing shortages, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, United...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Bullet Train Speeds, But With No Tracks & No Airliner Emissions (Part 2)

This is the second part of a two-part series. You can find Part 1 here. With the failure of the giant KM Ekranoplan, the Soviet government reduced the funding for such vehicles, instead focusing on things they knew worked. Despite this, they managed to iron out some of the problems by focusing on smaller designs that could move 100 or so troops. The A-90 Orlyonok could not only operate in more conditions, but could fly a little higher when ground effect wasn’t working well. It could also land on beaches, increasing its utility for military operations.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

American Airlines Stock (AAL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) increased by 2.04% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) increased by 2.04% today. Investors responded to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortening the recommended times that people should isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to 5 days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for another 5 more days.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lawyer shares hacks travellers can learn from reading ‘fine print’ of airline policies

A lawyer has become a trending source of useful travel information after dedicating her TikTok account to the hacks that can be learned from reading the fine print.Erika Kullberg, who goes by the username @erikakullberg on TikTok, where she has more than 7m followers, frequently uses the platform to share tips and tricks for everything from an “instant Nike discount” to saving $400 at Apple. However, she has become an internet sensation with her recent travel-focused videos, in which she has shared some of the ways people can be compensated by airlines when things go wrong.In one video posted in October,...
LIFESTYLE
