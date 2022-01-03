NBA Scholarship

On Wednesday night, Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. delivered a clutch triple to lift his team over the Washington Wizards on the road. After the shot went down, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor made a controversial comment. Many folks initially perceived the remark to be a reference to the life...
Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Suni Lee will start her college gymnastics career this weekend. St. Paul’s Olympic champion-turned Auburn Tiger is making the transition from famous athlete to student athlete.
Lee hasn’t been home to Minnesota since her welcome home parade right after winning gold at the Tokyo Games this summer.
“I definitely wanna go back home sometime soon because I miss my family, I miss my friends. And I think it’ll just be nice to be back in my hometown,” said Lee.
Since winning the gymnastics All-Around, Lee has become one of the most famous athletes in the country. Which is not the ideal...
Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
Coming to the NBA is not an easy task. There are a lot of hardships along the way and the players who overcome them make a name for themselves in the league. Each year, many NBA prospects give their best to prove their worth to scouts via college basketball. Speaking...
Although NBA Legend LeBron James dreams of seeing his eldest son, LeBron James Jr., play in the NBA alongside him, his wife Savannah, however, merely wants their son to be genuinely happy. Affectionately nicknamed ''Bronny'', LeBron Jr. is considered the next big thing in the league of future NBA players....
As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (who was an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
The Los Angeles Lakers are having themselves a ball in their Friday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. As L.A. opened up a solid lead in the third quarter, guard Talen Horton-Tucker drove the lane and exploded for a highlight dunk, which had LeBron James and the Lakers bench celebrating.
Pretty busy day of action across the NBA on Wednesday. But it wasn’t all good news for our former ‘Cats. Let’s talk about it. It wouldn’t be a Kings game unless De’Aaron Fox pulled off some Herculean magic at the end only to wind up on the losing side once again. In yesterday’s home matchup against the Trae Young-less Hawks, Fox shot over 50% of the field and scored 30 points, including this and-one to tie the game with under a minute to go.
Comments / 0