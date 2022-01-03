Midland/Odessa Needs a Buc-ee’s Somewhere Close in 2022
By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
5 days ago
If you have never experienced the joy of Buc-ee's, then you are missing out, and that is why we need one either near us or somewhere in Midland/Odessa. If you have ever traveled around East and Central Texas, then you have seen a Buc-ee's on the side of the highway, even...
If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
We've all seen the numerous articles about restaurants and entertainment we wished we had here in the Basin. In & Out Burger, etc etc. Now, let's talk about SERVICES we wish we had here. Because let's face it... This area is unique in many ways with many different forces at work every day to shape our lives, not only on a daily basis but even hourly in some cases. Where do we begin?
Please say it's true! I used to love me some Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and was really bummed when it went away from the Taco Bell menu. The Mexican Pizza was taken off the menus in 2020. In fact, there was even a petition to bring it back which was signed by 166,000 people.
Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
Who remembers...growing up going with your parents or grandparents to eat at Furr's in the Odessa mall? I sure do! And I would continue to go up until last year when they closed their doors for good after what we thought was temporarily shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic. So myself along with many Odessans wondered what would take its place? And now we have our answer...
Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that it will be closing 37 stores by the end of February 2022, but is Midland on the list?. To focus more on digital sales, the company says it will close 37 of its brick and mortar stores to be able to put more money towards digital commerce.
I'm not sure if you're one who even makes New Years' Resolutions. After all, the number of people who do that are actually able to stick to them is pretty comparable to the odds of winning the $522 million dollar Powerball jackpot tonight. More people get an 'A' for effort rather than being able to see them all the way through. Typically, the usual suspects are things like quitting smoking, weight loss, spending more time with family, taking more vacations, and eating better. Some of those are easily achieved, most are not. But--if you've recently moved to the great state of Texas like me, you're one of the lucky ones. Instead of sticking to the status quo, why not make resolutions that are ALL Texas. The top 5 Resolutions For Newbies to Texas are:
Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
On a recent trip to the ATX, as I'm doing my usual, sleeping in the passenger seat because I get car sick easily, I was awakened by my chauffeur (my man) saying, 'what the heck? Is that Tesla?' For some reason I shot up in my seat. He didn't say is that a Tesla, he said is that Tesla? So since I know a tiny bit about how Elon Musk made the move to Texas and with him is bringing a new billion dollar factory, it totally piqued my interest.
Happy New Year! Another year has come and gone. And, while 2021 was another crazy year, we have successfully come to the end of the year. One thing is for sure, we still love our food! And, we still love our restaurants here in the Permian Basin. You can ask...
Listener Wrote: During the holidays went to my man's office HOIDAY PARTY....and all was well until one of his co-workers referred to herself as MY MAN'S WORKWIFE. No biggie I laughed it off until she kept saying it all night to everyone. and, yes NOW I'm still upset about it. My man says it nothing, but I say it is, right?
I'll be at home in my pajamas watching the ball drop on TV--if I can stay awake... But if you're one that wants to go out and party and "tie one on" for New Years' Eve this year--there are a few places to do so in the Basin this year. Be sure you've downloaded the UBER app to your phone and connected your credit or debit card, or that you have a cab on speed dial. Let's all stay safe and NOT drink and drive--and arrive alive in 2022! Having said that, here are just a few of the stops you can make:
One of the best things you can do, no matter what time of year it is-is support LOCAL businesses! All of us here at the radio stations try to do that as often as we possibly can. That's why when a new one opens, we can't wait to get out there and try it out! Since I moved to Midland from Chicago in July 2020 I've been in search of a place to make it my 'regular' when getting a haircut. Somewhere where the stylist does a great job and takes the time to be detailed, but at the same time is fun and conversational during the process so that it's not awkward to sit in their chair. I have now found the place:
We had to road trip to Dallas this past weekend to take our dog to see a specialist vet in Lewisville Texas... So while we were there, we decided to try something that wasn't a typical chain restaurant and was unique to the area. Since the relatives we stayed with live in Coppell (and I also discovered I've been pronouncing the name of this town wrong my entire life--the accent is on the second syllable, not the first. So it's "cop-PELL", not "COP-pell"), we thought we'd head down the street a bit from their house and see what we could find.
It is that time of year again, the winter version that is, fireworks stands are open again for celebrating the new year. The answer is yes, Midland and Odessa can shoot fireworks this year because as of now, there is no burn ban in Midland or Ector Counties. But surrounding...
This is pretty much different for those who are from here and those who are from somewhere else. In my experience, anyone who is from here and grew up in Midland/Odessa will tell you that Taco Villa is the better fast Mexican food, those who have come from other places, especially places that had Taco Bell, say that Taco Bell is the better of the two.
When you think of Christmas weather, you usually think of cool temps, maybe some clouds, and an occasional snow flurry. Nope, not this year in the Permian Basin. Look, it's West Texas and yes we usually don't get snow on Christmas but at least it feels like Christmas with some cooler temps. Well, not this year. get ready to turn on your AC this Christmas!
Only in Texas at Christmas. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight and that is sad. A beautifully decorated, completely lit up pump jack baby! Oh yeah!. And that got me to thinking, wait...
Comments / 1