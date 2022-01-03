Glass Animals ride the slow-burning 'Heat Waves' to Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. The Recording Academy confirmed the news in a statement on January 5 but did not provide details of a new date or venue. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” it read. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.” The awards were set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) and would have marked the Grammys’ return both to the venue and to a live audience. In 2021, the Grammys were postponed from January 31 to March 14 because of COVID-19 and eventually presented in a semi-outdoor, audience-free ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

