County Board shake up in the works! At least 10 new people will be on the board, and potentially up to 18 of the 37 supervisors. As of yesterday afternoon, 10 supervisors not running again, 1 incumbent no paperwork filed, 3 incumbents need to finish paperwork, 1 district no candidates, 4 potential races and the deadline for filing the above forms is January 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO