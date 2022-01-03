ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines Paying Pilots Triple Time,or More, to Take Open Flights in January

By Lora Korpar
 5 days ago
Winter storms and COVID-19 concerns have caused thousands of flights to be grounded across the U.S. in just the past few...

The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
Northwest Florida Daily News

United Airlines is cancelling flights into and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

EGLIN AFB — United Airlines has announced that as of March 4 it will discontinue flights into and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. The carrier is one of five presently operating out of one of the country's fasted growing commercial airports. But Okaloosa County Airports Director Tracy Stage said the airline's decision to cancel its flight schedule should not have a significant impact.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
Dallas News

Masking on planes now pits Southwest Airlines flight attendants against noncompliant pilots

The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants says the company is refusing to enforce mask mandates with pilots, on and off airplanes. Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents 15,400 flight attendants, said Friday that many of the carrier’s pilots are not only going maskless in the cockpit as allowed by Federal Aviation Administration rules but they’ve also dropped face coverings during on-ground training. The union said its members are still required to wear masks and are reprimanded if they don’t.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At Denver International Airport Impacted By Colorado Snowstorm

(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday at Denver International Airport. On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.” It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022 As...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Lawyer shares hacks travellers can learn from reading ‘fine print’ of airline policies

A lawyer has become a trending source of useful travel information after dedicating her TikTok account to the hacks that can be learned from reading the fine print.Erika Kullberg, who goes by the username @erikakullberg on TikTok, where she has more than 7m followers, frequently uses the platform to share tips and tricks for everything from an “instant Nike discount” to saving $400 at Apple. However, she has become an internet sensation with her recent travel-focused videos, in which she has shared some of the ways people can be compensated by airlines when things go wrong.In one video posted in October,...
LIFESTYLE
airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Why do airlines set weird departure and arrival times?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The world's safest airline for 2022 revealed, and it's largely influenced by COVID safety

At a time when another COVID-19 surge clouds over traveling, the value of airline safety is at an all-time high. The focus on safety around the virus is reflected in AirlineRatings.com's annual list of the world's safest airlines, with some significant changes seen in 2021. Across the board, the second year of the pandemic showed continued low numbers of passengers on flights taking the skies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
