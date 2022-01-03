ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

More than 2,000 schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Smith
 5 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — For the first week of January, more than 2,000 schools were prepared to close for at least one day due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Burbio, a company that tracks school data.

There are 21 states with at least one school district closed or transitioning to remote learning this week.

Some schools might be closed for a day, others for the entire week as school districts nationwide are adjusting as students return to classrooms.

Birmingham Promise scholarship applications open for class of 2022

Back-to-school disruptions are the heaviest in the Northeast and Midwest, which have been hit hard by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

A lot of the largest school districts in the nation are choosing to rapid test students as they head back, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles schools are not requiring a negative test to return, but they will be testing random groups of students throughout the week to determine how many cases there are in the school population.

CBS 42

WATCH: A last look at Birmingham’s Quinlan Castle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s castle will soon come crumbling down. Quinlan Castle, a unique building at the corner of 9th Avenue South and 21st Street South, is currently undergoing demolition. Interior demolition began Friday and exterior demolition will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The building was originally constructed in 1927 and, for years, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

With record-breaking COVID case numbers, experts urge masking indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to report record-breaking COVID cases, adding more than 12,000 in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate still sits well above 40% as of Thursday, and medical experts say the numbers have never been this high. “We’re in the midst of about as […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
