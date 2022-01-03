ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to Use the Updated National HIV/AIDS Strategy [VIDEOS]

By Trenton Straube
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Released last month on World AIDS Day, December 1, the updated National HIV/AIDS Strategy lays out a road map for ending the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030. The five-year plan spans 2022 to 2025 and builds on previous strategies. Wondering what’s different about this update and how individuals,...

POZ

2021 Was a Year of HIV Progress; Now Let’s Focus on PrEP Access

As 2021 comes to a close, it is a good time to take a moment to reflect on the year and think about the challenges ahead. This year, we commemorated the 40th anniversary of the first cases of what would become known as AIDS, welcomed a budget proposal from President Biden that more than doubled the funding for the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative and was fully supported by both the House and Senate. President Biden gave his full commitment to ending HIV during a White House World AIDS Day event and released an updated National HIV/AIDS Strategy for the U.S. 2022–2025. We in the HIV community have many reasons to be hopeful, and yet our work is far from done. We must come together as a community focused on ending the HIV epidemic in new and different ways.
EDUCATION
POZ

16 Images That Recap the 2021 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS

The 25th annual U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2021USCHA) took place last week. But thanks to social media, much of the information and inspiration shared throughout the two-day virtual event remains at your fingertips. Below, we round up screengrabs, tweets, posts and videos that capture #2021USCHA. But first: According to NMAC,...
HEALTH
POZ

HIV Cure Research Day 2021

Surely, most POZ readers know about World AIDS Day, held each December 1, and are likely familiar with other days of observance, including National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (February 7), HIV Vaccine Awareness Day (May 18) and National HIV Testing Day (June 27). So far, 16 such events are recognized nationally (POZ offers a roundup of those HIV Awareness Days here as well as in a printable PDF poster).
SCIENCE
POZ

2021 Top HIV Science Stories

In the second year of the pandemic, COVID-19 remained a major topic of interest for POZ readers (No. 5, 10 and 13). The good news is that a majority of people with HIV can mount an effective immune response against the coronavirus (No. 19). Studies show that most HIV-positive people respond well to COVID-19 vaccines, though people with uncontrolled HIV and low CD4 counts may not fare as well. Health officials urge everyone—especially those at higher risk, including people with HIV—to get a booster for maximum protection. For those who don’t respond to vaccines, COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) may be an option. Advocates continue to demand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, just as they fought for global access to HIV treatment two decades ago.
SCIENCE
POZ

Everyday – January/February 2022

PLUS – AIDS Is Everyday launches on POZ.com. (2017) 23 – Project Inform founder and longtime AIDS activist Martin Delaney dies of liver cancer at age 63. (2009) 31 – Angelina Jolie stars in the television film Gia, about the life of supermodel Gia Carangi, who died of AIDS-related causes at age 26. (1998)
HEALTH
POZ

The 340B Program

As members of AIDS United’s 340B Working Group, we’re working to end the HIV epidemic by the end of the decade. That isn’t fantastical thinking—it is more than possible with today’s medical science. For those of us living with HIV, there are medicines that can...
HOMELESS
POZ

New York City, NY
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

