Backing up VMs with APFS snapshots?

For years I've been running my Boot Camp VM from a bootable external Hard Drive on my MacBook. This allows me to quickly jump into windows for small things, but retains the ability to boot into Windows directly for work that requires dedicated HW resources. I recently decided to upgrade from a 500GB SSD to a 1TB SSD. After cloning the drive and verifying that I was able to boot from it directly, VMware was unable to create a new Boot Camp VM. I tried to recreate the VMDK using the rawdiskcreator command in Terminal, but it failed repeatedly with the dreaded "Resource Deadlock Avoided" error. I spent days working with VMware support through email but stumbled upon the root cause and pseudo-solution after hours of troubleshooting myself - Fusion relies on the Vendor and Model names to identify the disk target in the VMDK. Since I have two Samsung T5 SSDs connected (one for Bootcamp; one for Time Machine), it can't discern between them. I've suggested to tech support that they move to something a bit more unique (like the serial number) and hope that message makes its way to the dev team. For now, the workaround is to just unplug my TimeMachine drive when I need to boot up the VM. Hopefully this helps anyone else with a soft spot for brand loyalty (I love the T5 drives) and a heterogenous-OS lifestyle.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO