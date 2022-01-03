ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

By Nick Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCgKs_0dbdmnID00

( NewsNation Now ) — For the first week of January, more than 2,000 schools were prepared to close for at least one day due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Burbio, a company that tracks school data.

There are 21 states with at least one school district closed or transitioning to remote learning this week.

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for children as young as 12 as omicron surges

Some schools might be closed for a day, others for the entire week as school districts nationwide are adjusting as students return to classrooms.

Back-to-school disruptions are the heaviest in the Northeast and Midwest, which have been hit hard by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

A lot of the largest school districts in the nation are choosing to rapid test students as they head back, including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Pike Township schools call for remote learning day due to “absences in our transportation department”

Los Angeles schools are not requiring a negative test to return, but they will be testing random groups of students throughout the week to determine how many cases there are in the school population.

Watch the full Smart Board report in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
FOX59

Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms around the United States as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools already struggling with staffing shortages. Dozens of employees from the central office in Cincinnati were dispatched this week to schools at risk of having to close because of low staffing. The superintendent of Boston schools tweeted she was filling in for a fifth grade teacher. San Francisco’s school system asked any employees with teaching credentials to be available for classroom assignments. Some teachers say they are dealing with overwhelming stress just trying to keep classes running.
EDUCATION
delawarepublic.org

Schools forced into remote learning because of COVID related absences

A surge in COVID-19 across the state is forcing some school districts to go virtual. But the closures are because of staffing, not the spread of COVID in schools. New Castle County Vo-Tech, Christina and Capital school districts have turned to virtual learning this week citing operational issues. And Milford School District planned to have its high school go virtual Monday and Tuesday before snow closed schools completely.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC12

Mecklenburg County Schools closed through Friday

MECKLENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Mecklenburg County Schools is informing parents, students, faculty, and staff that their buildings will be closed for the rest of the week. This comes as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the Commonwealth. The district says students and staff should plan to return in person next Monday. Send...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
qrockonline.com

Illinois Schools Will Not Follow CDC Quarantine Guidance

The latest CDC quarantine guidance shortening isolation time from ten to five days won’t apply to Illinois schools. The Illinois State Board of Education said they’re following guidance for schools from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Schools can utilize a test-to-stay policy which allows a student who was in contact with a positive case to avoid a quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Schools#Covid#School Districts#Newsnation#Burbio#Omicron#Smart Board#Fox 59
The Independent

Covid news – live: Concern over Omicron spread among over-50s, as Zahawi says priority is keeping schools open

Despite a drop in the UK’s daily case count, a senior minister has said the government has fresh concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid as it begins to spread in those aged 50 and above. “They’re the ones who, if you recall in the earlier waves, ended up in hospital with severe infection and hospitalisation and sadly death rates went up,” Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, adding it was “good news” that 90 per cent of the age group had received a booster jab.The education secretary also said this morning it was his “top priority”...
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

Families Scramble As 92 Philadelphia Schools Switch To Remote Learning Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia schools are going to remote learning starting Wednesday. The rise in COVID cases has led to staffing shortages. That marks 92 School District of Philadelphia schools going virtual until at least Friday. The school district will then figure out how to proceed next week. This has left many parents and kids struggling to adjust. A rep from the school district says the pandemic has forced them to constantly pivot. And while their top priority is to ensure that students are learning, it has to be in a safe environment. The list of schools gone virtual for the week is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KX News

Turtle Mountain schools to close for 2 weeks after rise in COVID cases

Citing a public health emergency, Turtle Mountain schools will close for nearly two weeks in an effort to reduce rising positive COVID-19 cases. Belcourt schools, Dunseith Indian Day School and Ojibwa Indian School will close from Jan. 5-14. Schools will remain closed on Monday, Jan. 17 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will […]
BELCOURT, ND
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Schools to Move Classes Online Due to Rising COVID Concerns

The Hayward Unified School Board voted Friday to move classes online for all students next week due to the rising COVID-19 surge. “As of this morning, we had 507 student positive cases, 165 elementary classroom closures, and then 615 impacted secondary classrooms,” said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. Milpitas parents...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS Chicago

Plainfield School District Cancels Classes Friday Due To COVID Surge, Teacher Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 cases forces one western suburb to shut down schools because of a teacher shortage. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei explains why an entire district is canceling class. There will be no school for anyone in the Plainfield school district Friday. The recent surge in COVID cases impacting their teachers “We simply don’t have enough people available to be teaching in the classrooms. And frankly, if they’re too sick to teach at school, then they’re too sick to teach, period,” said Tom Hernandez of Plainfield District 202. District officials saying even though they work with two different transportation vendors,...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Chicago Tribune

More suburban schools close as COVID-19 surge hits teachers. At one district, more than 500 employees are out sick.

Even remote learning is not an option for some students at a growing number of suburban schools, where the spike in COVID-19 cases this week has sidelined teachers and staff, suspending classroom instruction amid a critical statewide shortfall of school employees. At Elgin-based Community Unit School District 46 — the second largest school district in Illinois — officials announced that five ...
HANOVER PARK, IL
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy