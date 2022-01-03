ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

2021 taxes: IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

By Nexstar Media Wire, J. Scott Wilson
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKvUR_0dbdmlWl00

( NewsNation Now ) — Nothing is certain except death and taxes, Ben Franklin said, and this year, the Internal Revenue Service is showing it’s just as over the pandemic as the rest of us. The way the IRS is showing that is by returning the tax filing deadline to April.

This year, it’s on April 18. That’s because Emancipation Day falls on Saturday, April 16, and Friday is the observed holiday in D.C. Because federal offices are closed that day, taxes are due on Monday, April 18, 2022. Residents in Maine and Massachusetts must file by April 19, since April 18 is the observed day for Patriots’ Day.

Last year, the IRS delayed the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.

Tax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis joined “Morning in America” on Monday to help sort out the tax filing changes wrought by layoffs, increased unemployment, tax credits and other financial aspects unique to the pandemic.

One big thing to keep in mind pertains to one of the most popular parts of pandemic relief: the child tax credit. These payments were an advance on the credit you get when you file your taxes every year, not an “extra.” Therefore, you’ll likely see a smaller tax credit available per child when you file this year if you took the CTC checks. You’ll want to have Form 6419 handy, which indicates the number of advances received.

While Greene-Lewis couldn’t speak to any possible credits being discussed by Congress now that might retroactively affect 2021 taxes, she did point out that there were tax reliefs and increases to personal deductions that were carried forward from 2020 that would come in handy this year. Deducting cash contributions to charity and using 2019 income to calculate earned income tax credit standing were two of them.

Will stimulus checks impact your taxes?

The EITC “lookback” credit can be huge, according to Greene-Lewis, allowing a family with three children to qualify for up to $6,700 in tax credits.

For those who received stimulus checks but didn’t get all they could have collected, Greene-Lewis said they can balance the scales at filing time. The “Recovery Rebate” credit allows filers to deduct the amount of relief they were eligible for but did not receive.

As always, there are regularly updated online tools to help you file your taxes, or you can always hire a professional “in person” to walk you through the process.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the deadline as April 15. The story now reflects the correct date of April 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Grease fire causes apartment building to evacuate in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County EMS were dispatched to an apartment complex for a structure fire. The fire was at The Reserves at Prairie Ridge apartment complex located at 3201 N. Campus Dr. When the first […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

Surprise stimulus checks are coming even after the deadline – find out if you get one

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Parents can no longer count on monthly child tax credit payments

Without the passage of the Build Back Better act, the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) reverts to what it was pre-2021: up to $2,000 per eligible child under 17, in the form of an annual tax credit. There are no more advance monthly payments, 17-year-olds no longer qualify for the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Newsnation#Patriots#Ctc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax deadline extension for 2022 granted to some

Thousands of Americans have been negatively impacted by the wildfires spreading in Colorado and the IRS is trying to give them relief. The tax filing deadline set for April 18, 2022 will be extended to May 16, 2022. 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fire in between Boulder and...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

IRS extends deadline to ‘perfect’ R&D tax credit claims

The Internal Revenue Service expanded the transition period from 30 to 45 days to provide evidence to back up tax refund claims involving the research and development credit, while issuing new guidance. The IRS updated on Wednesday an announcement it made back in October about the information it will now...
INCOME TAX
foxillinois.com

State tax filing deadline pushed back for some Illinoisans

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois residents impacted by the tornado on Dec. 20, 2021 now have more time to get their state tax returns in. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced on Thursday, Jan. 6 that taxpayers who live or own businesses in any of the following counties have until May 16, 2022, to file their state tax return.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Staten Island Advance

No April 15 tax filing deadline this year; what you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tax Day, which usually falls on April 15, will be moved to April 18 this year due to a schedule conflict with a holiday in the federal capital. According to a report by SILive.com’s sister site, AL.com, Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on April 16 in honor of slavery being abolished there when former President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act – freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area – on April 16, 1862.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy