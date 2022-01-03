“New Year New Art” at the ARTery

Queer|Art, the New York–based nonprofit whose grant-making programs are among the industry’s most-watched, awarded its annual Prize for Recent Work to Anaïs Duplan. Recognizing an outstanding project by a U.S. artist, it carries an unrestricted $10,000 cash prize. Duplan won for his publication Blackspace: On the Poetics of an Afrofuture (2020), a collection of interviews with contemporary artists of color, lyric essays, and ekphrastic poetry. Written during Duplan’s transition, the book deconstructs the relationship between creatives and the shifting definition of “liberation.” In a statement, the judges said “that they all felt strongly about the quality and politics of Duplan’s writing...

