One of the most important topics for the entire crypto and blockchain industry is regulation. 2021 was full of news in that area, and one of the most widely discussed topics was the unprecedented experiment in El Salvador, the first country to give Bitcoin (BTC) the status of legal tender. Another hot topic was the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which had been awaited for eight years and was hailed as a breakthrough moment in crypto history. I expect that these trends will continue in 2022: Small countries will follow El Salvador’s example of legalizing Bitcoin, while developed countries will most likely follow with the cautious approval of Bitcoin ETFs. But that’s just my opinion.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO