ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Haiti PM flees under gunfire as Haiti rings in new year

By HAROLD ISAAC
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrHwV_0dbdlYxz00
Haiti Violence FILE - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry gives an interview at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, Sept. 28, 2021. Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as the prime minister fled the northern city of Gonaïves on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File) (Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaïves following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city.

Local media reported that one person died and two were injured in the gunfire that forced Henry and others to duck and seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral Saturday after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti’s independence from France.

The prime minister's office, when reached by The Associated Press, said Monday that “bandits and terrorists” made an attempt on Henry's life and accused the group of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and of threatening the bishop by surrounding the church.

“That is intolerable," the office said, adding that it has issued arrest warrants.

A spokesperson for Haiti’s National Police told the AP on Monday that police had secured the area.

The incident is a fresh blow to Henry’s fragile interim regime that is struggling with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence as he seeks to create a coalition to help run the country after the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with general elections scheduled for mid-2022.

Henry referred to the incident in a tweet by thanking the bishop of Gonaïves for having held the mass “despite the tense situation that was prevailing in the city.”

The streets of Gonaïves were largely empty and so was its cathedral, Saint-Charles-de-Boromé, for the traditional independence day celebrations. Henry was unable to deliver his speech as planned after gunfire forced him out of the city. In 2020, Moïse skipped the trip to Gonaïves amid threats of violent protests.

In a statement in Haitian Creole shared Sunday on Twitter, Henry said, “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap, take away their freedom, to rape them. And do everything for money.”

Henry has pledged to crack down on gangs that authorities have blamed for a spike in kidnappings and for blocking gas distribution terminals in a move that caused a severe fuel shortage in recent months and prompted the U.S. and Canada to urge its citizens to leave Haiti.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
The Independent

Haitian president was working on list of powerful people involved in drug trade to give US officials before his assassination, report says

A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Terminals#Assassination#Port Au Prince#Ap#The Associated Press#National Police#Haitian#Creole
Black Enterprise

U.S. Officials Charge Suspect Connected to The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

U.S. authorities have officially charged the main suspect in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July. On Tuesday, Mario Antonio Palacios appeared in federal court in Miami and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, CBS Miami reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Jamaica to deport Colombian wanted in Haiti president assassination

KINGSTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A former Colombian military member implicated in last year's assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise will be deported from Jamaica to his home country on Jan. 3, Jamaica's attorney general said on Saturday. Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, is accused by Haitian authorities of forming part...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

‘Bandits and Terrorists’ Tried to Assassinate Haiti’s PM During Independence Day Celebrations

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence anniversary, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement. One person was killed and two injured in an attack by “bandits and terrorists” at a church where the prime minister was marking Haiti’s 218 years of independence. Video footage shows Henry and others running to their cars when the shooting begins just outside the cathedral in Gonaives. The incident fits into broader safety concerns that Haitian leaders have felt over the past year, ever since the turmoil caused by former President Jovenel Moise’s assassination at the hands of suspected mercenaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
France
NewsBreak
Twitter
dallassun.com

Haiti seeks gang members who attacked PM when leaving church

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between his security forces and an armed gang. One person died and two were injured in the gun battle, which forced Henry and others to seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti's independence from France.
SOCIETY
AFP

Two Haiti journalists killed by gang

Two journalists in Haiti were killed Thursday by a gang operating on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, as the country endures an ongoing security crisis six months after the assassination of its president. Six months ago, then-president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private residence in Port-au-Prince, worsening the political and security crisis that Haitians deal with daily.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Haiti PM Ariel Henry survived assassination attempt - officials

Gunmen tried to kill Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the country's independence, officials say. The incident happened as Mr Henry took part in the ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves. Video posted online showed the...
AMERICAS
blackchronicle.com

Haiti’s Prime Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt on New Year’s Day

The New Year started off in a dangerous way for Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who narrowly escaped an attempt on his life while in the northern part of the country. On Monday (January 3rd), Henry’s office relayed news of the incident to the press. Prime Minister Henry and other officials from the government were attending a New Year’s Mass that was held to commemorate the nation’s independence from France in 1804 at the Cathedral of St. Charles Borromeo in the northern city of Gonaïves. Describing the assailants as “bandits and terrorists”, the statement reported that they found that they had stationed soldiers at the walls of the church to attack them.
AMERICAS
caribbeantoday.com

CARICOM Congratulates Haiti on the Anniversary of its Independence

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is urging “unity” in the “current multifaceted challenges” facing Haiti, as the member country celebrates its 218th anniversary of independence on Saturday. “The Community sends a message of hope to all Haitians as they commemorate this auspicious event...
WORLD
Boston Globe

It’s past time for America to do right by Haiti

How much longer is the Biden administration going to ignore the plight of Haiti and its nationals?. For the last three months, the US government has repatriated more than 10,000 Haitians, according to data from the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration. Advocates tracking US Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight data put the figure closer to 12,000. These quick border expulsions — 44 percent of whom are women and children, including infants — are happening because current US policy is to turn back almost every asylum seeker who shows up at our borders.
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy