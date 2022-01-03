ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Secessionist Wants Us To Believe He Didn’t Know He Was Retweeting A White Supremacist

By Bilal G. Morris
NewsOne
 5 days ago

Source: Franz Marc Frei / Getty

B ill White, the chief executive officer of the Buckhead City Committee, got his hand caught in the racist cookie jar after he retweeted then deleted a tweet from a well-documented white supremacist page.

The tweet from the account @vdare referenced violence in Atlanta, pointing to black people as the cause. White, Retweeted with the reply, “@BuckheadCityGA NOW.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, VDARE.com is a Virginia-based anti-immigration hate website that publishes articles by white nationalists, race scientists, and anti-Semites. The site’s ideology is steeped in White nationalism.

White was called out after his obvious endorsement of white supremacy and Twitter immediately labeled the secession leader racist. Once you label a racist “a racist,” they mentally combust and pull out the “woe is me” card.

After heavy backlash for the retweet, White cowardly backtracked claiming his Retweet was an accident.

“I am not perfect and simply retweeted something too fast,” said White. “I’m sure I won’t be the first or the last person on Twitter to do that.”

Racist dog whistles have played a big role in how White and other secessionist have promoted the split of Buckhead from Atlanta.

The upscale commercial and residential district in Atlanta, GA is one of the cities wealthiest areas and it’s 82% white as compared to the rest of Atlanta which is 38% white. Its luxury malls and expensive shops make it a destination for tourists from all over the world. Although Buckhead has been able to create this lavish idea of living, hasn’t been able to escape some of the issues of violence that have plagued the city of Atlanta. Since Buckhead is mostly white, it’s very easy to scapegoat the surrounding black community and make them the face of the violence.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg , White said, “We are living in a war zone in Buckhead. Shootings and killings, it just never ends.”

Although violence is up in Buckhead, it’s by no means a war zone. Buckhead experienced fewer murders, shooting incidents, robberies, and burglaries in 2021 than all of the police zones around Atlanta.

White folks, if you retweet a white supremacist you’re racist or at least racist adjacent. You can’t use racist ideologies to validate trying to make a white city by cutting it off from a black one. Seriously, lets call a spade a spade and call out hypocrisy when we see it.

ALSO SEE:

Buckhead City Committee Push To Ban Atlanta ‘Water Boys’ Following Teen’s Murder

New Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Plans To Add 250 Police Officers In His First Year

JuanCarlos
5d ago

now the racist city council of Buckhead needs to dismantled and the idea of Buckhead becoming an independent city should really be off the table. they want to become independent to do everything in their power to keep black people out of that area.

Reply(10)
6
Tony Roberts
4d ago

I lived in Buckhead for many years. The inhabitants were predominantly white upper income professional individuals. I witnessed the black migration as the population changed. Two things happened simultaneously more minorities resided in Buckhead as the number increased so did the crime rate. I said nothing racist in this paragraph thanks facts are facts it has nothing to do with racism

Reply
6
x83
4d ago

He’s correct, but lefties want to call everyone a racist that states any truth they don’t like. The left refuse to acknowledge real problems, and instead want to focus on division. That’s why blue cities are spiraling down the drain.

Reply(1)
4
 

The Independent

Atlanta bartender stirs controversy with viral video showing six receipts and no tips

An Atlanta bartender has sparked a social media debate about customer service and tip etiquette after posting a video over the weekend showing six receipts left by customers that included no additional gratuity for her work.Leafing through the receipts – which ranged from $14 to $120 – with perfectly manicured hands, @dannibeautyfulbones posted: “Bartending on a Saturday night in Midtown Atlanta.”According to her TikTok profile, she works at Bowlero Atlantic Station, a bowling alley and restaurant in the centre of the city. Employees at the Georgia establishment directed The Independent to an HR executive who did not immediately return...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
