NFL

Jets Open As 17 Point Underdogs vs Bills

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - 24 yesterday to drop their record to 4-12 on the year. The Jets never trailed in the game until the final 15 seconds, when Tom Brady broke their hearts for the umpteenth time with a last gasp touchdown...

www.ganggreennation.com

