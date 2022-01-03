ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Dispute over injury led to Antonio Brown meltdown

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI8MU_0dbdka2200
Wide receiver Antonio Brown. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs, without Brown, went on to complete a comeback win over the Jets. Immediately after the game, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the mercurial wide receiver was “no longer a Buc.”

Brown is now technically up for grabs, available on the waiver wire for playoff-bound clubs and hopefuls. It’s still unlikely that anyone will roll the dice on him, but the injured ankle does provide a bit of context for his viral moment. In his defense, the injury has hampered Brown throughout the year, all the way through Thursday and Friday last week when he was unable to practice.

For all of his off-the-field missteps, Brown has been stellar when on the field and healthy. Heading into Sunday, he had amassed 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns across just six games. Now, after a quiet first half against the Jets and a very loud exit, his 2021 ends with a 42/545/4 line in seven contests.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

The Bucs stop here: Tampa Bay releases Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers have put up with a lot of AB drama over the last two years, but this was clearly the final straw. With Chris Godwin sidelined, the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would have been in line for plenty of playoff targets. Instead, despite the pleas of Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, he bailed on his team.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Antonio Brown bails on Bucs-Jets game

As noted on the Fox telecast (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport), teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans tried to calm AB down midway through his outburst. They were unsuccessful as Brown jogged to the locker room half-naked. With star wide receiver Chris Godwin out for the year, Brown...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers still haven’t cut wideout Antonio Brown

On Sunday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated that Brown’s stint with the organization had come to an end, but the actual transaction has yet to take place. Per Mark Maske of The Washington Post (via Twitter), the Buccaneers are still talking with the NFL about how they should proceed. The organization is specifically concerned with “procedural issues and which designation” they should use on the wideout, and the Buccaneers’ inquiry has made its way to the NFL Players Association.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bucs
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Rick Ross Sends Message To Everyone About Antonio Brown

As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
NFL
AllLions

Bruce Arians 'Hurt' by Claims of Antonio Brown

Bruce Arians, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has now had the opportunity to address the allegations made by Antonio Brown, regarding what transpired on the sideline in Week 17 against the New York Jets. “He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. Got that calmed...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy