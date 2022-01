LOUISVILLE - The Fort Hays State wrestling team finished in seventh place at the NWCA National Duals after another 1-1 day on Friday (Jan. 7). After losing a tough battle to 15th-ranked Colorado Mesa in the consolation semifinals, the Tigers defeated No. 18 Mercyhurst 25-20 to claim a spot in the top seven. All four programs the Tigers faced this week were ranked in the top 25, with FHSU pulling out wins over the No. 14-ranked Upper Iowa and No. 18-ranked Mercyhurst.

