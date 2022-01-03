ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff in the works for UFC event on March 12

By Nolan King, John Morgan, Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULT3K_0dbdjsdf00

Two featherweight contenders have agreed to fight March 12.

Longtime UFC fighter Alex Caceres will face off against Sodiq Yusuff at the UFC Fight Night event, which is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the targeted booking confirmed Monday to MMA Junkie that verbal agreements are in place but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. News of the matchup first surfaced in a recent interview Caceres did with The Schmo.

Caceres (18-12 MMA, 13-10 UFC) joined the UFC in 2011. Despite his longevity, he’s on the longest winning streak of his professional career having racked up consecutive victories over Steven Peterson, Chase Hooper, Austin Springer, Kevin Croom, and Seung Woo Choi.

Yusuff (11-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will look to bounce back from his first promotional loss, an April 2021 unanimous decision defeat to Arnold Allen. Prior to the loss, Yusuff defeated Suman Mokhtarian, Sheymon Moraes, Gabriel Benitez, and Andre Fili to kick off his UFC tenure.

With the addition the UFC Fight Night lineup for March 12 includes:

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos
  • Marlon Moraes vs. Yadong Song
  • Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
  • Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho
  • Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones
  • Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Josh Culibao vs. Damon Jackson
  • Mandy Bohm vs. Sabina Mazo
  • Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheymon Moraes
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Magomed Ankalaev
Person
Steven Peterson
Person
Sodiq Yusuff
Person
Alex Caceres
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul’s ‘private’ drug test results leaked by overseas outlet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were both drug tested by Florida Athletic Commission for their cruiserweight rematch last month in Tampa, a bout “The Problem Child” finished by way of sixth-round knockout. Watch the devastating finish here. “Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” the...
TAMPA, FL
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Refused To Work Match With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has had a big week as The Beast Incarnate returned to the ring on Saturday night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, and he ended up pinning Big E in the main event to win the WWE Championship. The Beast is certainly no stranger to championship gold, and on...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Radek Roušal’s Debut Halted Over Nazi Tattoos

One MMA fighter will not be competing for an organization due to some controversial tattoos. Radek Roušal was scheduled to make his pro debut for Oktagon, a Czech promotion. That plan has gone awry as promotional officials discovered that Rousal has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler on his right hand among other neo-nazi tattoos.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
punditarena.com

Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou under specific rules

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing bout that would use MMA gloves. A fight between Fury and Ngannou has been discussed for some time now, although there have never been any solid plans made between the two world heavyweight champions. While a fight...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy