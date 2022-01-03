ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

America’s Most Expensive Home Is Headed for Auction

By Shivani Vora
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It claims to be the world’s largest private residence, and one of the most expensive too, and for the first time ever, it’s for sale: The One, located in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, is a 105,0000-square-foot estate that’s set to be listed in an auction on January...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Architectural Digest

Inside a Strikingly Modern Palm Spring Weekend Home by Woods + Dangaran

The desert always wins. Brett Woods and Joseph Dangaran, partners in the Los Angeles–based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, repeatedly underscore that idea—the inexorable force of the desert’s climate and terrain—in discussing the unconventional Palm Springs weekend home they designed for Woods’s young family. In terms of form, siting, and materials, every decision the architects made was calculated in response to the exigencies of the house’s boulder-strewn lot, the views of the nearby San Jacinto Mountains and valley floor, and, naturally, the relentless sunshine that bakes the desert oasis.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

Step Inside GITANO Founder’s Elegantly Restored 18th-Century Stone House in the Catskills

Leave it to British-born restaurateur, entrepreneur, and self-taught interior designer James Gardner to spend most of his adult life dreaming of a historic estate in the English countryside only to discover and purchase one in the Catskills. The 18th-century 6,000-square-foot-plus, three-story, six-bedroom manor, which Gardner and his longtime artist partner Andrew Cramer call Witbeck House, is situated among seven lush acres—surrounded by hundreds of acres of hay fields, woodlands, and views of the Catskills mountains—near the Hudson River. The property also boasts a 3,000-square-foot barn featuring a loft suite for guests just off the main house. “We think about understated elegance and celebrating perfection in imperfection. I absolutely love unexpected juxtapositions,” Gardner explains of his and Cramer’s design philosophy. “We like our design to feel comfortable and effortless while also visually stunning.” Like Kate Moss in a glamorous set of pajamas, according to Gardner, who spends the warmer months between a loft in Manhattan’s Soho and the Catskills and his winters in Tulum Beach and Miami Beach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Step Inside This Old-Meets-New Beverly Hills Home by AD100 Designer Billy Cotton

While classic Spanish-style houses in Los Angeles have much to recommend them, the qualities of youthful joy and bright airiness are not generally considered their primary attributes. In fact, quite the opposite. These homes traditionally exude an aura of gravitas, underscored by heavy beams, dark wood, chunky plaster, and wrought-iron architectural details. Film producer Grace Morton had grown up in L.A. admiring the city’s rich trove of Spanish-influenced residences, so when it came time to find a suitable home for her and her fiancé, fellow film producer Matthew Budman, she naturally gravitated to a house in the Spanish Colonial Revival style. Somber interiors, however, were not part of the plan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Architectural Digest

A Bland Ukrainian Apartment Now Bursts With Colorful Energy

Interior designers Christina Vlasova and Nikita Vlasov of Faino Decor Studio didn’t know who they were working for. When they were hired to rethink an apartment in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, all they could be sure of was the general vibe of their client. “She’s a woman with good taste, and the apartment is in a quite prestigious residential complex,” Christina says. “It’s right next to a metro station and close to nature.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Site Specific Art#Housing List#Aaron Kirman Group#Compass#Williams Williams#The Beverly Hills Estates#Concierge Auctions#Crestlloyd Llc
Architectural Digest

This Sunny Destination Emerged as a Celebrity Real Estate Hot Spot in 2021

It’s no secret that the real estate industry has grown more and more frenetic and hard to predict over the past couple of years. While it used to be safe to say that New York and L.A. were the most expensive areas in the country for prospective homeowners, that’s no longer the case. This boom is hitting particularly hard in a specific region of the U.S.: South Florida, an area that includes Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and many of the other hottest spots in the Sunshine State. “Whether it’s tax reasons, or the weather, it’s really the lifestyle that people enjoy here,” says Florida real estate agent and vice president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Michael Martinez. “It could be February, and it’s 70 degrees, it allows people to do so much more. We have museums and beautiful parks, or if you’re into just hanging out by the beach or jogging every morning, that’s really pleasant.” The area has also become a bona fide hot spot for celebrity real estate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

10 Predictions for the Biggest Interior Design Trends in 2022

Going into 2021, we anticipated a surge of “fresh ideas, fearless colors and textures, unexpected materials, and broad trends.” We were challenged to change our ways, and the cultural shifts were massive as a result. While there’s no way of knowing for sure what will happen in 2022, we do have a feeling about what it might look like—we take vibe checks very seriously in our line of work.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

The 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Real Estate Transactions of 2021

Whether it’s on the East Coast or West Coast, inland or on the islands of Hawaii, celebrity real estate has been booming all year, with A-listers selling off their old properties and buying up their dream spots no matter the cost. For some, this means letting go of a Beverly Hills midcentury-modern house; for others, snapping up a slice of the Malibu waterfront was in order. Below, AD recalls the most expensive real estate bought and sold by celebrities in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
Architectural Digest

Clever’s 5 Best Green Kitchens of 2021

When you pour over interiors on a daily basis, it’s easy to start noticing patterns. Sometimes it’s a literal pattern, like the checkerboard, and sometimes it’s a shape or a specific color’s hue. At some point this year, we were consumed with the green kitchen. From sage green cabinets and glossy, mossy tiles to bright, avocado-colored walls, if it was a space for cooking, it was covered in the color green. Just taking a scroll through some of our favorite examples, it’s easy to see why the trend is so popular—taking a cue from Mother Nature definitely makes these kitchens shine. If you’re looking to revamp your kitchen in 2022, this is a great source for inspiration.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

A Light-Touch Makeover Infused This Brooklyn Town House With Warmth

Sarah Zames is used to taking homes down to the studs and building them back better. The General Assembly design studio founder and her partner Colin Stief can only accommodate a handful of projects per year, so they typically stick to gut renovations that allow them to flex their creative muscles. The duo knows they miss out on smaller cosmetic updates, but they usually don’t have the time.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

What’s Next After the Wiggle Trend? We Asked 9 Designers for Their Predictions

Of all the shapes to see in 2021, no form dominated quite like the wiggle. Across product categories, wiggles and squiggles found their way into our homes and brought forth a burst of whimsical energy. Though we’ve been noticing the shape for decades (in the work of everyone from Alvar Aalto to Frank Gehry), it was this year that the wiggle saw a wave of new appeal from a massive audience of design enthusiasts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Step Inside Kathy Hilton’s Glittering House of Christmas

Anyone who’s gotten to know Kathy Hilton via her breakout turn on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knows she’s the type to go big or go home—and with Christmas, she does both. “I normally start decorating in October,” Hilton tells AD, “then keep adding until December.” The tchotchkes and trees stay up until February, and from Thanksgiving onward, there’s nothing but the Holiday Traditions music channel playing throughout the house. Hilton says she thinks about Christmas all year long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

See How a 700-Square-Foot Condo in Chicago Became a Moody Slice of Paradise

Paige Wassel was working as a freelance prop stylist in Los Angeles when she decided to move back to her hometown of Chicago and buy a 700-square-foot condo. “I wanted something small that needed some work—not a full gut renovation—so I could renovate it on my own and with some help from my dad, who used to flip houses with friends as a hobby,” she says. Inspired by the process of it all, Paige started a YouTube channel on interior trends and celebrity homes, and even had her boyfriend pitch in on doing some of the work with the renovations. The most daunting task? Staying within a strict budget.
CHICAGO, IL
Architectural Digest

The Best Upgrades AD Editors Made in 2021

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We don’t have to tell you that 2021 was another tumultuous year full of ups and downs. In the spirit of new beginnings,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

8 Interior Design Trends Pros Are Eager to Leave Behind in 2022

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Every year, AD PRO checks in with our network to get their predictions on the styles and interior design trends that will resonate in the year ahead. Perhaps even more telling is the reverse: the unflattering or overused—dare we say, even cheugy—design choices that pros would happily see disappear come the new year. Below, leading creatives candidly weigh in on the interior design trends they hope to leave behind in 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy