LAFC hires USMNT vet Steve Cherundolo as new head coach

 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC’s new head coach. He...

LAFC Name Steve Cherundolo As New Head Coach. The search for a new head coach for LAFC is finally over. This past Monday LAFC announced former Hannover 96 and USMNT star Steve Cherundolo as the new head coach. Cherundolo was coaching the Las Vegas Lights FC before he got the call to lead LAFC. He is another “homegrown” coach that makes his way into the MLS, something that the MLS is focusing on really hard. He joins Paulo Nagamura and Gonzalo Pineda as former MLS players to now be coaching in the league. Cherundolo certainly knows how the LAFC system works, so we hope he can lead this team to a championship.
Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
