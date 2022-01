As ‘Dexter: New Blood’ races towards its finale, it sets up a three-way confrontation between Dexter (Michael C. Hall), Angela (Julia Jones), and Kurt (Clancy Brown). In episode 8, titled ‘Unfair Game,’ Dexter finds himself in unfamiliar territory as he tries to evade Kurt’s hired killer in the snowy outskirts of Iron Lake. Elsewhere, Angela comes close to discovering who Dexter is, while Kurt makes the best of Dexter’s absence and seeks revenge against the man he knows killed his son. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO