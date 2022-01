Heading through the Riven Gate Banished Outpost in Halo Infinite's campaign? Here are all the collectibles you can find to make sure you don't miss a single thing. Halo Infinite's (solo) campaign has finally dropped, and many fans are diving right in and seemingly enjoying the open-world flow of the long-awaited entry. With its release came a bit of constructive criticism; currently, you're unable to replay any of the story missions without starting a new game. While 343 Industries have acknowledged this and announced that they're working on it, getting skulls and collectibles in the meantime is a bit more of a worthwhile task.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO