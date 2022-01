This quiet pause between the Holidays and New Year is a strange liminal period at the best of times, full of anxiety and hope and empty resolutions. The changing of the calendar makes us feel that something momentous should happen, but it rarely does. Remember how we all expected the end of the world on January 1, 2000, and it was a bit of an anticlimax, as was the repeat performance in 2012? The calendar date is arbitrary, of course. The Chinese celebrate their New Year in February. The Ancient Celts, poor superstitious pagans they were without so much as a proper calendar among them, mistook Halloween for New Years and celebrated it on October 31. But January 1, with its bells and fireworks and Old Lang Syne, helps us to focus and think about the future.

