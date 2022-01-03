ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's cold this morning! We've started off in the 30s with some cloud cover. Clouds will stick around this morning, but we may see some sun by the end of the afternoon. If we get enough sun, we'll warm up near 50....

www.wlox.com

WKTV

Wintry mix on Sunday

Our weather turns much more active . We're seeing leftover lake effect snow this Friday evening as a nor'easter departs the East Coast. The weather dries out tonight and turns cold tonight, with overnight lows in the single digits across the Mohawk Valley and below zero north. Sunshine Saturday, cold,...
MOHAWK, NY
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
State
Mississippi State
Lockhaven Express

Freezing rain, ice in the forecast for Sunday

LOCK HAVEN — If you are headed out and about this weekend, timing will be everything. The absolute worst time to travel will be in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Accuweather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “There will be a significant accumulation of ice,” Kines said. “Enough...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
#First Alert
CBS DFW

Heads Up: Temperatures Are Dropping Again Tomorrow

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a record-breaking warm December, winter has finally arrived in North Texas. Today began with fog and rain, but the rain and storms shift to the east of the Metroplex this afternoon. There is a small risk of strong to severe storms from Palestine up...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain, Black Ice Possible As Wintry Mix Passes Through On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat. (WBZ-TV Graphic) A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast

It was cold this morning, but it is warming up and sunny now! We will warm-up again into the weekend and see higher chances for rain, especially Sunday. Skies are sunny, crisp, beautiful and blue today with highs in the 50s. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the upper 30s inland and low 40s closer to the coast. We will be warmer and more damp this weekend ahead of another frontal system.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A warm weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure entrenched over the southwestern United States will continue to influence our local weather conditions with mostly clear skies as well as moderating temperatures. A low pressure system will pass to our north tonight into Saturday bringing an increase in mid and high clouds, but no precipitation. Another weather system may affect the region next week, possibly bringing a return of precipitation chances.
YUMA, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st! Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight. There’s a Winter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
hoiabc.com

Periods of freezing rain today, slick roads possible

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Expect increasing cloud cover this morning followed by periods of light freezing drizzle and freezing rain this afternoon and evening. While precipitation will be light, a glaze of ice could develop and create slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from lunchtime through this evening for this threat.
PEORIA, IL

