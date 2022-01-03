ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Let’s Eat Grandma Ring In 2022 With New Single ‘Happy New Year’

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in November, the English synth-pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma announced their third album, Two Ribbons. With that announcement, Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth also shared the album’s track list, which featured an opening track called “Happy New Year.” And now that we’ve entered the New Year, the duo isn’t missing...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

COLUMN: Happy New Year…eat for good luck

Auld Lang Syne is not a doddering old fool on the New Year’s Eve dance floor. It’s the title of a song…a song that nobody knows the words to. Thanks to writer Brandon Specktor for sharing that juicy tidbit in his recent article contained in Reader’s Digest magazine.
JAPAN
Clanton Advertiser

Ringing the New Year in with luck

The start of a new year has been the reason for celebrations for thousands of years. The first record of festivities of New Year are from ancient Babylon, 4,000 years ago. According to The History Channel website, Babylonians celebrated the first new moon following the vernal equinox—a day in late March with an equal amount of sunlight and darkness. The celebration was named Akitu and had religious importance. However, not all New Year traditions have such a logical origin. To celebrate the New Year in modern times, the most iconic tradition is dropping a giant ball in New York City’s Times Square at the stroke of midnight. Millions of people around the world watch the event, which has taken place almost every year since 1907. In Mexico, families walk in circles around the outside of the house at midnight with luggage to say farewell to the “Old Year” leaving. South Africans celebrate the date by throwing old furniture or broken appliances out of the window — an occasion many women around the world can relate to. New Year traditions are endless and found in every country in the world. Cultures hang on superstitions to ensure their good destiny for the coming year, but why superstitions? Some of the world’s most well-known superstitions originated from the best logic and reasoning including those that Americans observe.
SPAIN
Corn Nation

Happy New Year’s Day Game Thread!

I stayed up until 3:00 am with my family doing Karaoke. I am very tired. I have a headache. My kids were fun when they were little, but as adults, they’re way more interesting and fun than I ever imagined they’d be. I’m going to start 2022 by saying that I am a very blessed person. I have a beautiful family and though they exhaust me sometimes, that’s the best thing anyone can have moving into a new year!
NEW YEAR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy New Year#English
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: Happy New Year!

Greetings, friends! It’s Cosmo the Library Cat again. Well, we’ve made it to the end of another year! Lounging in my fleecy bed at the Grand County Public Library, gazing out at the wintery trees, I’ve been reflecting on all the kindness shown to me throughout the year. Nice people have brought me all sorts of treats (even fresh catnip!) and so many have stopped to pet me gently and respectfully. The librarians are also feeling happy and well cared for as they munch on yummy cookies and confections that have been delivered to them recently. They wanted me to be sure and tell you all thank you for showing us that you care. This is a marvelous community and we feel so lucky to be here with all of you! Library cats and staff alike wish you a very Happy New Year!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Talking With Tami

It’s January, Happy New Year And Ten Things!

How’s everyone doing out there? I hope you’re doing well! It’s the New Year and I’m just sitting at home trying to stay sane lol! It’s been challenging but we have to persevere and keep going. Did you make a vision board? I do more of a gratitude board then I add ten things that I would like to accomplish in the new year, that seems to work best for me. I post it where I can see it each and every day. I glance at it daily, so it really motivates me.
NEW YEAR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
kgou.org

Season's Greetings...and Happy New Year!

This is the Manager’s Minute. KGOU’s year-end fundraiser, in partnership with Home Creations, has been a big success as we’ve helped the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma deliver meals to needy Oklahomans. We’re closing in on our goal to help provide 40,000 meals, and there’s still time to give and support The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and KGOU. Find out more, and contribute, at kgou.org.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Decider.com

Ring in the New Year with Netflix’s New Year’s Countdown 2022

Parents, remember when Netflix introduced a set of New Year’s countdowns to help you convince your kids the clock had conveniently struck midnight right around their bedtime? Well, I have good news and bad news. The good news? The streamer New Year’s countdown feature still exists. The bad news? While there used to be more than 10 different options, your options are more limited now.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Really Messed Up. My COVID Rules Ruined My Family!

As has been well documented throughout Season 16 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown acts like a selfish jacka$$ in front of the camera. Get the father of 18 in front of his own cell phone camera, however, and he apparently becomes very self-aware, sensitive and, dare we even say it... likable.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy