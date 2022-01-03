ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a big 2021, Wall Street starts new year edging higher

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday in a solid...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 7.65% to $215.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $282.26 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
actionforex.com

US Yields Edge Higher and Wall Street Nose Dives on Hawkish FOMC Minutes

Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) sold DKK in FX intervention for DKK47bn in December amid downwards pressure on EUR/DKK. It was the second highest monthly FX intervention selling of DKK on record. It has created speculation about whether DN would respond with a rate cut and possibly already today – a rate decision would come at 17:00CET. We do not expect a rate cut as we attribute the developments in December to temporary factors.
