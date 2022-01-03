Demand for COVID testing continues

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
A man in his 20s has died with Covid in New South Wales, as the state detected 34,994 new cases on Thursday. The young man, who was from the ACT, was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, NSW Health said on Thursday. He died at St Vincent's Hospital...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Healthcare workers have been under tremendous pressure since the COVID pandemic began as it has led to hospitals being flooded with new patients. And with untimely staffing shortages, nurses are working harder than ever before.
It’s not your imagination, it seems like everyone is catching this post-holiday wave of omicron variant-driven COVID-19.
“Now we are inundated,” said emergency room nurse Allison Smith. “We have longer wait times, we have no beds.
Smith works at two Bay Area hospitals and says pre-holidays, there seemed to be a sort of equilibrium inside the ER – very sick, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
With...
Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: "Flurona."
As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Remember back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when the Diamond Princess taught the world everything they never wanted to know about contagion as the then-novel coronavirus tore through the massive cruise ship, infecting 712 out of the 3,711 passengers?. Well, fast forward two years, and another ocean...
The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
Omicron continues to break previous daily highs for case rates in California due to its transmissibility. A doctor explains why this variant is so contagious and the new symptom you need to look out for.
With the U.S. reporting a record high of more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases on Monday, many are wondering if the country could finally reach herd immunity nearly two years into this pandemic. "There's been a lot of talk about this being it, the big wave that's gonna finally...
Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
“flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The first known case was detected in Israel, but until this week no cases had been reported in the United States. In Los Angeles, a teenaged boy tested positive late last week for both illnesses at...
A NEW set of Covid symptoms has taken over the traditional signs as the most common, a leading study has revealed. The most reported symptoms come from Brits who have been struck with the bug in recent days, as Omicron is now the most prominent variant in circulation. The ZOE...
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
United Airlines will temporarily increase pay for eligible pilots as an incentive while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry. The airline decided to spend more money to fill empty cockpits. The company reached a deal with the pilots’ union to pay 3.5 times normal wages to pilots who pick up extra trips through Monday and triple pay for flights between Tuesday and Jan. 29.
