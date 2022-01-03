Demand for COVID testing continues

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Healthcare workers have been under tremendous pressure since the COVID pandemic began as it has led to hospitals being flooded with new patients. And with untimely staffing shortages, nurses are working harder than ever before. It’s not your imagination, it seems like everyone is catching this post-holiday wave of omicron variant-driven COVID-19. “Now we are inundated,” said emergency room nurse Allison Smith. “We have longer wait times, we have no beds. Smith works at two Bay Area hospitals and says pre-holidays, there seemed to be a sort of equilibrium inside the ER – very sick, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. With...

