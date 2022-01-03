ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Demand for COVID testing continues

fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 continues to spread, the demand for tests...

www.fox13news.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge Wearing On Bay Area Healthcare Workers At Facilities ‘Inundated’ With COVID Patients

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Healthcare workers have been under tremendous pressure since the COVID pandemic began as it has led to hospitals being flooded with new patients. And with untimely staffing shortages, nurses are working harder than ever before. It’s not your imagination, it seems like everyone is catching this post-holiday wave of omicron variant-driven COVID-19. “Now we are inundated,” said emergency room nurse Allison Smith. “We have longer wait times, we have no beds. Smith works at two Bay Area hospitals and says pre-holidays, there seemed to be a sort of equilibrium inside the ER – very sick, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. With...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

First ‘Flurona’ Cases Reported in the U.S.

“flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The first known case was detected in Israel, but until this week no cases had been reported in the United States. In Los Angeles, a teenaged boy tested positive late last week for both illnesses at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
fox13news.com

United, Spirit airlines to temporarily increase pay for pilots

United Airlines will temporarily increase pay for eligible pilots as an incentive while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry. The airline decided to spend more money to fill empty cockpits. The company reached a deal with the pilots’ union to pay 3.5 times normal wages to pilots who pick up extra trips through Monday and triple pay for flights between Tuesday and Jan. 29.
INDUSTRY

