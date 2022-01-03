ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tesla shares surge after carmaker delivers record number of vehicles

By Richard Waters
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Number#Vehicles#Finance
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
Redorbit.com

Tesla Beats Analyst Estimates with 308,600 Vehicles Delivered

Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles in Q4 2021, beating analysts’ estimates that it would deliver only 266,000 vehicles. This rounded out a year of impressive growth for the company and caused TSLA stock to soar by 10%. Model 3 and Model Y vehicles continue to be company best-sellers, making up...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Tesla
investorsobserver.com

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock Surges After Shattering Vehicle Delivery Estimates for 2021

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock surged today after the energy and electric vehicle company announced vehicle production and delivery totals for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company disclosed that in the fourth quarter, it achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. Overall in 2021,...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Tesla delivered 308,000 vehicles in a blockbuster Q4

Tesla is picking up 2022 right where it left off: increasing its market cap amid lots of controversy. Shares were up 13.5% Monday after the company reported a blockbuster Q4. Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 17% above analysts forecasts. Despite chip shortages and supply snags, the company delivered 936,0000 vehicles worldwide in 2021, an 87% boost from the previous year.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Tesla Delivered 936,172 Electric Vehicles in 2021, With the Fourth-Quarter Setting a New Record

Tesla just published its fourth-quarter vehicle production and deliveries report for 2021, and it handily beat analysts' expectations. Tesla deliveries amounted to 308,600 electric cars in the fourth quarter and full-year deliveries amounted to 936,172 vehicles. According to a consensus compiled by FactSet, Wall Street analysts had anticipated Tesla deliveries...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Gold struggles to attract investors as interest rates rise

Gold exchange traded funds were hit by net outflows of $9bn last year in a retreat that could herald a significant decline in investor appetite for the precious metal in 2022. Marking the biggest annual withdrawal from gold ETFs since 2013, analysts are now warning that the bullion market faces more significant headwinds with increases in interest rates in response to inflationary pressures and a stronger dollar expected to weigh on the price of the yellow metal this year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy