Vietnamese restaurant Anh Hong has closed for good

By Erin Kuschner
 5 days ago

"Thank you for being a valuable customer and always supporting us for all these years."

Anh Hong in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Those hoping to usher in the new year with a bowl of pho at Anh Hong will have to find the comforting dish elsewhere: The Dorchester restaurant has permanently closed.

Anh Hong announced its closure in a Facebook post on Jan. 2.

“We are regret to inform you that Anh Hong Restaurant is closed permanently,” the post read. “Thank you for being a valuable customer and always supporting us for all these years.”

The restaurant did not immediately respond to Boston.com’s request for comment.

A local favorite in Dorchester’s Fields Corner neighborhood, Anh Hong was a popular destination for Vietnamese fare, offering steamy servings of pho, vermicelli bowls, frog legs, and a variety of hot pot options. Boston magazine named it Best Vietnamese Restaurant in 2019 and Best Neighborhood Restaurant in 2021. In May of 2021, a Boston Globe guide to Boston Little Saigon called out Anh Hong, with writer Devra First highlighting “bo 7 mon, a seven-course feast of beef dishes to share with a companion.”

#Vietnamese#Anh Hong Restaurant#Boston Com#Boston Globe#Boston Little Saigon
MILWAUKEE, WI
