ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AHN restricts inpatient visitation at its hospitals

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Brian Parker, chief quality and learning...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Business Times

Personalities of Pittsburgh: Ven Raju loves working with region's entrepreneurs

In July 2021, Innovation Works, the region’s largest seed-stage investor, named Ven Raju to serve as the organization’s new chief investment officer as well as managing director of Riverfront Ventures, a $24 million fund from IW that invests alongside venture capital firms. While working remotely for IW out of Philadelphia over the past several months, Raju has grown fond of the Pittsburgh startup ecosystem from a distance. Now, he is looking forward to immersing himself into the scene after having officially moved to the region in December alongside his wife and two children.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

DCED funding four municipal projects in Pittsburgh region

Local projects approved for combined $150,000. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Parker, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh Business Times

Armstrong Group Announces Acquisition of The Ziegenfelder Company

Armstrong Group, a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies, announced that it has purchased The Ziegenfelder Company, a family owned company and creator of the well-recognized Budget Saver Twin Pop frozen ice treats. This acquisition expands and strengthens the Armstrong Group portfolio, adding to operating companies that include interests in broadband, video, telephone, security, real estate, electronic manufacturing, HVAC, and now, frozen treat manufacturing. “We are excited to add a company with the rich heritage of Ziegenfelder,” said Dru Sedwick, President and CEO of the Armstrong Group. “Their family centric approach matches well with our culture. And their product offerings are highly regarded in the frozen ice treat space, providing great taste at a great value.” “Our process for selecting a buyer was highly selective,” said Lisa Allen, Owner of The Ziegenfelder Company. “Our goal has always been making the highest quality, best tasting products in the market and selling them to our valued consumers at the best price possible. We believe the Armstrong Group was best positioned to continue that mission forward.” “The Budget Saver brand and Twin Pop line of products are a staple in the freezer section of many major retailers, grocery, and convenience stores,” said Dru Sedwick. Our intention is to remain a high-quality producer of these well-established products.” Armstrong Group will continue to manufacture Budget Saver Twin Pop products in existing manufacturing facilities located in in Wheeling West Virginia, Chino, California, and Denver, Colorado. ABOUT THE ZIEGENFELDER COMPANY For well over a century, the Ziegenfelder name has been synonymous with the big and happy smiles that come from enjoying wholesome treats. Its rich history of customer service and homemade products that began with candy, then expanded into ice cream, has evolved to become one of the largest producers of frozen twin pops in the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.budgetsaver.com ABOUT THE ARMSTRONG GROUP The Armstrong Group is a family owned and operated collection of diverse companies. What began in 1946 as Armstrong County Line Construction, founded by Jud L. Sedwick in Kittanning, PA, has now grown into an organization that encompasses multiple industries and employs over 2,000 individuals nationwide. For more information, please visit us at www.agoc.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Inpatient#Ahn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Pittsburgh Business Times

Lindsay Powell to join InnovatePGH as workforce strategies director following role in Peduto's administration

Lindsay Powell, who previously served as the assistant chief of staff and policy director to former Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, will join InnovatePGH as a workforce strategies director later this month. In her new role at InnovatePGH, a public-private partnership comprised of officials from Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Ikos' 'winding down' of operations comes after years of rapid growth for Pittsburgh-based rental platform

Co-Founders Steven Welles and Patrick Paul, as well as the entire team at Ikos Holdings Inc., said they did everything they could to keep the company running. But pandemic-induced hardships in the rental and housing markets ultimately forced the Pittsburgh-based online platform for landlords and real estate owners to announce that it would be "winding down operations" come Dec. 31, according to a letter sent to company shareholders.
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: TBS Inc. and Ridge Payroll Holdings LLC

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 24, 2021. Year to date through December 24, 2021, the court recorded 54 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 2 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy