ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Music#Edutainment#Big Al#Edutainment Pros
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
CBS Minnesota

Do Diets Actually Work?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every year, a top New Year’s resolution is to lose weight. Any at given time, an estimated 45 million Americans say they’re on a diet. But, do diets work? Good Question. “People can lose weight on a diet, but usually that weight loss is not sustained,” says Megan Baumler, director of the didactic program in dietetics at St. Catherine University. There are hundreds of diets –- ketogenic, Atkins, Whole 30, Weight Watchers, low-carb, just to name a few –- and studies have shown they can help people lose weight and lower blood pressure in the short-term. It’s the long-term where...
DIETS
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MyArkLaMiss

Fundraising continues for Noah Klink and his family

Schwartz, La. (KTVE/KARD)- More fundraisers continue to be held for 8-year-old Noah Klink and his family. Noah is from Schwartz, La. and is being treated for Undifferentiated Embryonal Sarcoma of the Liver (UESL) at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family is asking the community to help anyway they can during these difficult times. The Klink […]
CHARITIES
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Brothers Raise $2K For Turtle At Aquarium To Get Prosthetic Shell

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brothers Stephen and Matthew Coleman, 10 and 7 years old, share a passion for sea turtles at the National Aquarium. So, it’s no surprise that they stepped to help when they heard one special turtle needed a new shell. “I just started raising money because I love sea turtles,” said Stephen, 10. Kai is a 5-year-old green sea turtle who suffered severe damage to her shell after she was hit by a boat. After she’s healed, the team at the aquarium noticed she still had gastrointestinal and buoyancy problems that made it impossible for her to dive and search for food. After...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Episode 208 – World’s Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 9pm on CW50. PLAYING AROUND WITH GUEST STAR LOLA FLANNERY (“SHADOWHUNTERS”) – We have playful pigs, diving dogs, confused cats, a tegu eating sushi, a bear who is loving the weather, energetic elephants, and a golden retriever getting some much-needed rest and relaxation.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Bob Saget Dead At Age 65

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security found Saget in his room and called authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they responded, they pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy