BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brothers Stephen and Matthew Coleman, 10 and 7 years old, share a passion for sea turtles at the National Aquarium. So, it’s no surprise that they stepped to help when they heard one special turtle needed a new shell. “I just started raising money because I love sea turtles,” said Stephen, 10. Kai is a 5-year-old green sea turtle who suffered severe damage to her shell after she was hit by a boat. After she’s healed, the team at the aquarium noticed she still had gastrointestinal and buoyancy problems that made it impossible for her to dive and search for food. After...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO