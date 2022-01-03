ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Here’s How Amazon Prime Members Can Get Paramount+, Starz, and More for 99 Cents a Month

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months. AMC, Epix, BET+, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, A&E Crime Central, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV and...
mobilesyrup.com

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 20-26]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms. Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Channels 99 Cent Subscription Deal Ends Today

Looking for something new to watch in 2022? Amazon is offering over a dozen 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more. The only problem is that today, January 3rd, will be your last chance to take advantage of it. We've...
cosmicbook.news

Jonathan Nolan Developing 'Fallout' Series At Amazon Prime Video

Jonathan Nolan is developing a Fallout TV series at Amazon Prime which is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. Nolan is directing the first episode with his and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films producing along with Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lost in Space’ Stays on Top of Streaming Charts

The final season of Lost in Space drove the Netflix series to the top of the streaming rankings for the second consecutive week. The sci-fi show was the only title in Nielsen’s streaming charts for Dec. 6-12 to top a billion minutes of viewing time. Lost in Space recorded 1.02 billion minutes for its 28 episodes (Nielsen tallies viewing for all episodes of a series in its streaming rankings), down from 1.21 billion the previous week. The show’s third and final season premiered on Dec. 1. Hawkeye finished second among originals for the week with 527 million minutes of viewing time on...
Middletown Press

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season

The teen horror series, based on the 1973 novel of the same name that was also adapted into a film in 1997, follows a group of friends who are mercilessly stalked by a serial killer after they cover up a fatal car accident. The show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.
Screendaily

Amazon Prime Video signs deal with Nigerian production company Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Anthill Studios – its second deal with a Nigerian production company. The streamer will have exclusive worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases starting this year, with titles including Progressive Tailors Club. Anthill Studios was founded...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Don’t Look Up’ Ride to Strong Numbers on Streaming Charts

The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up rode to strong numbers in their separate streaming debuts. Directed by Jane Campion, Power of the Dog scored 209 million minutes of viewing time in the U.S. for the week of Dec. 6-12, making it the most watched specialty film of the frame, according to Nielsen. The previous week, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western debuted at No. 1 with an impressive 470 million minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen’s chart for Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. Nielsen’s streaming ratings, which are delayed by roughly a month, cover viewing on TV sets and don’t include...
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
The Verge

Amazon driver was warned she’d be fired for returning with packages during a tornado

An Amazon delivery driver in Illinois was told to keep delivering packages after she reported hearing tornado sirens, with the dispatcher saying that the sirens were “just a warning.” According to a report by Bloomberg, which includes screenshots of the conversation, the driver was told that returning to the warehouse would be viewed as a route refusal, “which [would] ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning.”
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
