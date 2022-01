Build the iconic Green Hill Zone. Sonic The Hedgehog has been around since the early years of the Sega Genesis. This speedy little blue hedgehog has since become a staple video game character. Long after Sega got out of the console business, the iconic IP has continued to thrive. We can play all kinds of Sonic The Hedgehog games today. There are takes on the classic style of Sonic games, and there are even some new takes like the upcoming Sonic Frontiers.

